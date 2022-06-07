One more death recorded in Liverpool

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Liverpool.

A total of 1,667 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 7 (Tuesday) – up from 1,666 on Monday.

They were among 24,950 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.