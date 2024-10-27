Rafa Benitez. | Getty Images

Liverpool face Arsenal in a clash between two Premier League title hopefuls.

Rafa Benitez believes Arne Slot must tell his Liverpool troops to deliver a victory against Arsenal for their ardent travelling faithful.

The Reds make the trip to the Emirates Stadium today for a fixture that is being billed as a Premier League title showdown. Both outfits have early ambitions of arresting Manchester City’s four-year stranglehold on the top-flight crown.

Liverpool are the only team in the past seven years to beat City to the silverware in 2019-20, while they have finished as runners-up on two occasions. Arsenal, meanwhile, have finished bridesmaid to Pep Guardiola’s men in the past two years.

The Reds have made an impressive start since Arne Slot took over from the legendary Jurgen Klopp as head coach in the summer. He’s won 11 of his opening 12 games, which is a club record. But Benitez, who guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in 200, reckons Slot has still not faced adversity during his short reign. That's something the Spaniard faced in the famous 'Miracle of Istanbul' when the Reds came from three goals behind at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties and claim the European Cup for a fifth time.

But Benitez first faced a struggle months into his time in the hot seat when 2-0 down at Fulham. Liverpool went on to battle from behind and deliver a 4-2 victory - despite ending the game with 10 men.

And that helped bring a connection between supporters and the players which would go on to yield an unforgettable season. Speaking to BBC Sport, Benitez said: “We don't know yet how this Liverpool side will react to adversity under Slot, but I have been impressed by what I have seen so far. Just because they have not been behind for very long in any of their games, does not mean they have not reacted and changed things during them, either.

“For me, when we were losing 2-0 at half-time at Fulham, the challenge was to find the right words for each player, and explain how we will need to show our character to get back from this.

“The good thing about Liverpool is that the fans are with you in these situations, so they really help the team. I could always use them to inspire the players, and tell them 'listen, we have the fans behind us, they have travelled for us'.

“I know that is true for lots of clubs - I was lucky enough to have the Newcastle fans behind me the same way during my time there - but with Liverpool it was very easy to use the supporters as a motivation for my players. Of course their own mentality was important too, and that was another reason we were able to come back against Fulham.

“We were not completely together as a team at that stage but everyone, individually, knew they were at Liverpool to do well. All the players wanted to impress, the ones already at the club and the ones I had brought in.

“Luis Garcia and Josemi, who started the game, and Alonso, who came on at half-time, had all come to the club to be successful. They had not come to go 2-0 down and then put their heads down, so that was not the way. We already know it is not the way for these Liverpool players, either.

“Just like in Istanbul, we scored early in the second half against Fulham and we equalised with 20 minutes to go. Then Josemi was sent off for a second booking but, with 10 men, Alonso put us ahead with a free-kick and Igor Biscan got our fourth before the end. Seeing their team fight back like that helped the fans connect with the players, and did the same for me too.”