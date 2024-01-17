Revealed: the primary schools in Liverpool with the best reading, writing and maths attainment

New data has revealed the Liverpool primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores for 2022-23.

The National Association of Head Teachers said government investment is needed to help pupils recover from the pandemic, as figures show the proportion of students meeting the expected mark is well below pre-pandemic levels.

Pupils scoring at least a scaled score of 100 out of 120 will have met the expected standard in the test.

In Liverpool, two schools – Woolton Primary School and Sudley Junior School – lead the way with 87% of eligible students achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in key stage two in the 2022-23 school year.

They were followed by:

St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, where 84% of pupils met the standard

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Primary School, where 83% of pupils met the standard

Our Lady's Bishop Eton Catholic Primary School, where 82% of pupils met the standard

However, school leaders' union the NAHT said ranking schools is simplistic and does not consider the context of the particular cohort or the community the school serves.

General secretary Paul Whiteman added: "No piece of data can provide an accurate picture of the effectiveness of schools, whose work goes far beyond that number, and league tables and ranking of schools should be scrapped.

"They can have damaging consequences and can actually be a barrier to improvement."

The Government aims for 90% of key stage two children to meet the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Overall in England, 60% of students met the standard in 2022-23 – up from 59% the year before but below 65% in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

While Mr Whiteman said key stage two tests can identify "broad concerns", he added government investment is ultimately needed to see improvements.

He said: "Ministers failed to provide anything like the funding recommended by the Government's education recovery tsar to help pupils recover from the pandemic."

Sir Kevan Collins, former education recovery tsar, proposed a £15 billion long-term catch-up programme for children whose learning has been disrupted by the pandemic.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “We know the pandemic had a significant impact on education globally which is why we have made £5 billion available since 2020 for education recovery initiatives, including just under five million tutoring course starts to date supporting pupils in all corners of the country."