Rise in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month
More patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
More patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 4,983 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in September.
That was a rise of 19% on the 4,201 visits recorded during August, but 16% lower than the 5,910 patients seen in September 2021.
Most Popular
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 4,509 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
Advertisement
That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.
At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:
In September:
84% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:
The median time to treatment was 58 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times