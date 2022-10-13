Rise in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month

More patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 4,983 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in September.

That was a rise of 19% on the 4,201 visits recorded during August, but 16% lower than the 5,910 patients seen in September 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 4,509 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

​All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.

At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:

In September:

84% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

