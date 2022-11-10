Rise in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month

More patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 6,015 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in October.

That was a rise of 21% on the 4,983 visits recorded during September, but 8% lower than the 6,532 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 3,736 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

​All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:

In October:

75% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

