Rise in visits to A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust

More patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 26,129 patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a slight rise from the 26,023 visits recorded during June, and 3% more than the 25,283 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 21,743 visits to A&E departments run by Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

There were 434 booked appointments, down from 472 in June

67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,439 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients

Of those, 16 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 108 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times