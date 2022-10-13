Rise in visits to A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust

More patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 25,882 patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in September.

That was a slight rise from the 25,835 visits recorded during August, and 6% more than the 24,454 patients seen in September 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 22,533 visits to A&E departments run by Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 33% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.

At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:

In September:

There were 439 booked appointments, up from 437 in August

65% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,616 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 10% of patients

Of those, 374 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:

The median time to treatment was 109 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times