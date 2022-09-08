Rise in visits to speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust

More patients visited speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 1,266 patients visited speciality departments at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in August.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a rise of 1% on the 1,255 visits recorded during July, and 20% more than the 1,056 patients seen in August 2021.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 711 visits to speciality departments run by the Liverpool Women's Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In August:

There were 89 booked appointments, up from 63 in July

91% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 90 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times