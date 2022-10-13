Rise in visits to speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust

More patients visited speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 1,310 patients visited speciality departments at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in September.

That was a rise of 3% on the 1,266 visits recorded during August, and 24% more than the 1,054 patients seen in September 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in September 2020, there were 760 visits to speciality departments run by the Liverpool Women's Trust.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a rise of less than 1% compared to August, but 6% fewer than the 2.1 million seen during September 2021.

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In September:

There were 101 booked appointments, up from 89 in August

90% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:

The median time to treatment was 94 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

