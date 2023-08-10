Rise in visits to speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust

More patients visited speciality departments at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

NHS England figures show 1,341 patients visited speciality departments at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a rise of 2% on the 1,319 visits recorded during June, and 7% more than the 1,255 patients seen in July 2022.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in July 2021, there were 1,107 visits to speciality departments run by the Liverpool Women's Trust.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England's national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the figures are a reminder of the significant pressure staff are facing this summer.

He added the health service will need to prioritise emergency care “once again” as a fifth round of junior doctor strike are set to begin this week.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month – down from June, but slightly above the number of visits seen in July 2022.

The NHS said the data suggests this summer is on track to be the busiest ever with 4.4 million attendances in A&E over June and July.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at The King’s Fund, said: "The latest figures paint a grim picture, with only 74% of patients seen within four hours at A&E, rather than the target of 95%."

The operational standard target of 95% was replaced last year with an intermediary threshold target of 76% to be hit by March 2024.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are working to get 800 new ambulances on the road, create 5,000 extra hospital beds and scale up virtual wards as part of our Urgent and Emergency Care plan to further reduce waiting times."

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

There were 132 booked appointments, up from 96 in June