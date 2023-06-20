Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M57, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.