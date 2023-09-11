Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.