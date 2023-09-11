Register
Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 9pm September 22 to 5am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct three - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.