Register
BREAKING

Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.