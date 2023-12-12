Register
BREAKING

Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    M57, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.