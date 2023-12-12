Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch Island - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.