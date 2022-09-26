Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers this week
Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
Most Popular
• M57, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.