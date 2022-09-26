Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers this week

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.