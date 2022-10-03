Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers this week

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M57, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.