Road closures: one for Liverpool drivers this week

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J4 to J6 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.