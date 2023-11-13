Road closures: three for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Liverpool will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.
• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.
• M57, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J3 to J4 - lane closure for litter clearance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.