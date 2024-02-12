Road closures: three for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

• M62, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.