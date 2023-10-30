Register
Road closures: two for Liverpool drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:59 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

    M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.