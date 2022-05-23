Road closures: two for Liverpool drivers this week

Drivers in and around Liverpool will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M57, from 6am May 28 to 7pm May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am May 28 to 7pm May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 5 exit slip lane closure due to vegetation clearance on the A580.