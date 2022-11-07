Road closures: two for Liverpool drivers this week
Drivers in and around Liverpool will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M57, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J4 to J6 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.
• M57, from 8pm November 8 to 6am November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J4 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.