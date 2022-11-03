Seven more deaths recorded in Liverpool
There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.
A total of 1,796 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 1,789 on the week before.
They were among 27,155 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Liverpool.
A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.