St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 115 Covid-19 patients in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 115 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was up from 80 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 45.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 67 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to October 17. This was up from 61 in the previous seven days.