St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 13 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 17% in the last week.

The figures also show that six new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to June 30.