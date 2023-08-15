St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 28 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 28 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, August 6, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 6 was up from 11 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 1,912 people in hospital with Covid as of August 6.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 81% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 29 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 4.