St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 36 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 36 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 12 was down from 48 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 2,691 people in hospital with Covid as of November 12.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 19 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 10.