St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 45 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was down from 54 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 51% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 91.

Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.