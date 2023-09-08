St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 47 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 47 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 47 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was up from 24 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that 36 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to Sep-01.