St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 50 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:44 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 17 was down from 53 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,019 people in hospital with Covid as of September 17.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 18% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 28 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 15.