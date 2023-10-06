St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 53 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 53 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 1 was up from 44 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 40 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 29.