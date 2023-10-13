St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 57 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 57 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 8 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 41 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to October 6.