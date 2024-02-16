St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 59 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 59 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:52 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 11 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 44 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to February 9.