St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 62 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 62 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from 69 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 43% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 108.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 21. This was down from 25 in the previous seven days.