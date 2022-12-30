St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 64 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 64 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was up from 56 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
There were 53 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63%.
The figures also show that 36 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 26. This was down from 40 in the previous seven days.