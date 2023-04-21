St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 66 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 66 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was down from 79 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 78.

    Across England there were 5,590 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 118 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 33% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 31%.

    The figures also show that 22 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to April 17. This was down from 42 in the previous seven days.