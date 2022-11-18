St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 69 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 69 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 69 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 16 was down from 91 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 40% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 115.

Most Popular

Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.