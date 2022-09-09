St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 70 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 70 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-07 was down from 83 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 37% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 111.

Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.