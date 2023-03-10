St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 70 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 70 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 8 was up from 63 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 58.
Across England there were 7,655 people in hospital with Covid as of March 8, with 166 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 20% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 45 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to March 6. This was up from 34 in the previous seven days.