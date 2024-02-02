Register
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 71 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 71 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 28 was down from 75 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,883 people in hospital with Covid as of January 28.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 6% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 55 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 26.