Register
BREAKING

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 74 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 74 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 74 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 31 was up from 65 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,114 people in hospital with Covid as of December 31.

Most Popular

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 71% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 60 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 29.