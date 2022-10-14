St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 80 Covid-19 patients in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 80 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 12 was up from 54 on the same day the previous week.
There were 54 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.
Across England there were 10,608 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 221 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 58%.
The figures also show that 61 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to October 10. This was up from 35 in the previous seven days.