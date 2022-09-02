St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 83 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 83 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 31 was down from 91 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 34% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 126.

Across England there were 5,658 people in hospital with Covid as of August 31, with 144 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 42% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 38%.