St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 84 Covid-19 patients in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 84 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from 64 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 91% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 44.
Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.
The figures also show that 50 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 2. This was up from 36 in the previous seven days.