St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 95 Covid-19 patients in hospital
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 95 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 95 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 23 was down from 109 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 30% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 136.
Most Popular
Across England there were 6,436 people in hospital with Covid as of August 23, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 53%.
The figures also show that 42 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 21. This was down from 44 in the previous seven days.