St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust cares for six patients with Covid-19 in hospital

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 16 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.