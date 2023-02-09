The Liverpool Women's Trust: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in December

More than 15,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at the Liverpool Women's Trust in December, figures show.

The figures come as new research suggests waiting lists across England are unlikely to shrink this year.

NHS England figures show 17,850 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust at the end of December – up from 17,670 in November, and 12,864 in December 2021.

Of those, 2,706 (15%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at the Liverpool Women's Trust was 23 weeks at the end of December – up from 21 weeks in November.

Nationally, 7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December.

A new report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank suggests waiting lists are unlikely to fall significantly in 2023.

The IFS said while "real progress" had been made in eliminating waits of two years or more, it would require a "truly remarkable" increase in treatment rates for waiting lists to drop.

Max Warner, a research economist at the think tank, said: "To turn things around would require unprecedented double-digit growth in treatment volumes over the next two years."

Separate figures show 1.5 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in December – a fall from 1.6 million in November.

At the Liverpool Women's Trust, 706 patients were waiting for one of four standard tests, such as Cystoscopy, DEXA Scan, Non-obstetric Ultrasound, or Urodynamics - Pressures & Flows at this time.

Of them, 138 (20%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

The Society for Acute Medicine, which represents doctors, called the figures "shocking", but said they would not come as a surprise for those working in front line care.

Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the organisation, said: “Urgent workforce plans are needed to stop the current haemorrhaging of staff and attract skilled staff who have left back into the profession.

“A sustainable long-term urgent and emergency care plan is also needed to engender a belief in patients and staff that the situation can improve,” he added.

Other figures from NHS England show that of 14 patients urgently referred by the NHS who were treated at the Liverpool Women's Trust in December, two were receiving cancer treatment within two months of their referral.

In December 2021, 6 patients were treated within this period, out of 11 that were referred.

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said the NHS is making "good progress" toward virtually eliminating 18-month waits by April, even despite recent strike action.

