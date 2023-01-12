More than 15,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at the Liverpool Women's Trust in November, figures show.

File photo dated 03/10/14 of an NHS hospital ward, as thousands of stroke patients who could benefit from a "miracle treatment" that pulls them back from "near death" are being denied access to it, a charity has warned.

More than 15,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at the Liverpool Women's Trust in November, figures show.

It comes as the King's Trust health charity said it will be a challenge to meet the Government's latest pledge to reduce waiting lists by the end of the year.

Advertisement

NHS England figures show 17,670 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust at the end of November – down slightly from 17,716 in October, but an increase on 12,600 in November 2021.

Most Popular

Of those, 2,589 (15%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at the Liverpool Women's Trust was 21 weeks at the end of November – the same as in October.

Nationally, 6.9 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at the King’s Fund, said there was “no shying away from the reality that the NHS is deep in crisis”.

Ms Anandaciva added: “While there are huge delays in admitting patients, there are also serious issues in discharging patients – with over 13,000 people stuck in hospital despite being medically fit to leave.

“Meanwhile, the waiting list for planned hospital care remains stubbornly over 7 million and cancer services are also under pressure, which underlines the challenge in meeting the Government’s latest pledge to reduce waiting lists by the end of 2023.”

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in November – a rise on 1.5 million in October.

Advertisement

At the Liverpool Women's Trust, 860 patients were waiting for one of four standard tests, such as Cystoscopy, DEXA Scan, Non-obstetric Ultrasound, or Urodynamics - Pressures & Flows at this time.

Of them, 139 (16%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Advertisement

Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said the figures “paint an extremely troubling picture for people affected by cancer”, adding: “The last time all targets for cancer waiting times were met was as far back as 2015, and the number of people waiting for diagnosis and treatment remains unacceptably high.

“It can be easy to get lost in statistics – but each one of those numbers represents someone’s child, parent, partner, sibling or friend.”

Advertisement