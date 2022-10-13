More than 10,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at the Walton Centre in August, figures show.

The figures come as a leading health charity says the NHS is grappling with "really serious challenges", as typical winter pressures are to be made worse by the cost-of-living crisis and Covid-19.

NHS England figures show 12,218 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust at the end of August – up from 11,741 in July, and 10,971 in August 2021.

Most Popular

Of those, 142 (1%) had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at the Walton Centre was eight weeks at the end of August – the same as in July.

Nationally, 7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of August.

Advertisement

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst at the King's Fund, a health charity, said the NHS is struggling with "crumbling buildings and outdated equipment, long waiting lists for care, high levels of Covid-19 and growing staff shortages."

"Successive governments’ refusal to confront the worsening health and care workforce crisis and their chronic underinvestment in NHS buildings and infrastructure has created this mix of problems.

"This winter, typical seasonal pressures on NHS services will be amplified by Covid-19 and a cost-of-living crisis that could impact on people’s physical and mental health," she added.

Separate figures show 1.5 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in August – the same as in July.

At the Walton Centre, 1,086 patients were waiting for one of three standard tests, such as Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or Neurophysiology - Peripheral Neurophysiology at this time.

None of themhad been waiting for at least six weeks.

Advertisement

NHS Providers, which acts on behalf of health organisations in England, said the level of pressure across the health system "remains concerning".

It pointed to recent news of a shortage in blood supplies as creating delays for non-urgent operations.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This level of performance is not what patients expect and we must do better for them.

"The Deputy Prime Minister has set out her ABCD priorities – easing pressures on ambulances, clearing the Covid backlogs, supporting the care sector so patients can leave hospital and improving access to doctors and dentists.