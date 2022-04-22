The Walton Centre Trust cares for 11 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

The Walton Centre Trust was caring for 11 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 14,607 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 296 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at The Walton Centre Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.